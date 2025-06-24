Peace Guy 价格 (PEACEGUY)
今天 Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) 的实时价格为 0.00073569 USD。目前其市值为 $ 737.21K USD。PEACEGUY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Peace Guy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Peace Guy 当天价格变化为 -4.61%
- 其循环供应量为 999.80M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PEACEGUY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PEACEGUY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Peace Guy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Peace Guy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Peace Guy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Peace Guy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.61%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Peace Guy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.92%
-4.61%
+76.11%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate. The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one. Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict. But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion. The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm. In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future. Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.
了解 Peace Guy（PEACEGUY）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 PEACEGUY 代币的完整经济学！
