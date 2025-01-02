OUSG 价格 (OUSG)
今天 OUSG (OUSG) 的实时价格为 109.43 USD。目前其市值为 $ 170.10M USD。OUSG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
OUSG 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.00 USD
- OUSG 当天价格变化为 0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 1.55M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OUSG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OUSG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，OUSG 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0。
在过去30天内，OUSG 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3715805080。
在过去60天内，OUSG 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.7703215420。
在过去90天内，OUSG 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.175114。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ +0.3715805080
|+0.34%
|60天
|$ +0.7703215420
|+0.70%
|90天
|$ +1.175114
|+1.09%
OUSG 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
0.00%
0.00%
+0.07%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
OUSG is a tokenized short-term US Treasury bills ETF, overseen and managed by Ondo Capital Management, a subsidiary of Ondo Finance. The significant majority of this portfolio is held in the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: SHV). There is also a small portion of USDC and USD for liquidity purposes. OUSG brings exposure to the ‘risk-free’ US Treasury rate on-chain for the first time. OUSG is an investment option that delivers a stable and predictable return while offering deep liquidity. Ondo funds such as OUSG only ever invest into ETFs backed by secure, stable, and liquid securities; these are the same assets in which trillions of dollars are invested every day by the world's largest institutions. OUSG was developed alongside two other fund tokens, OSTB and OHYG, by Ondo Finance, a software development firm in DeFi. Ondo launched in August 2021. Its first product was Ondo Vaults, a structured finance protocol on Ethereum. Later that year, Ondo launched Liquidity-as-a-Service (LaaS), facilitating over $210M in total liquidity provided. As DeFi yields compressed in 2022, the Ondo team decided to sunset Vaults and LaaS (together, "Ondo V1") to focus on next-generation protocols. Ondo V2, including Ondo’s tokenized funds, were announced by Nathan Allman in January 2023. Ondo funds subsequently opened to subscriptions soon after. What can OUSG be Used For? For investors who pass KYC and AML screening and sign subscription documents, OUSG tokens represent ownership in the fund. Investors can transfer these tokens between each other to effect changes in fund ownership. Investors can also use smart contracts to facilitate their financial arrangements such as by engaging in lending and trading activities with each other. The tokens themselves have transfer restrictions that will ensure they do not end up in the hands of anyone not appropriately qualified as an investor in the fund.
|1 OUSG 兑换 AUD
A$175.088
|1 OUSG 兑换 GBP
￡87.544
|1 OUSG 兑换 EUR
€105.0528
|1 OUSG 兑换 USD
$109.43
|1 OUSG 兑换 MYR
RM489.1521
|1 OUSG 兑换 TRY
₺3,863.9733
|1 OUSG 兑换 JPY
¥17,194.7359
|1 OUSG 兑换 RUB
₽12,309.7807
|1 OUSG 兑换 INR
₹9,383.6225
|1 OUSG 兑换 IDR
Rp1,764,999.7529
|1 OUSG 兑换 PHP
₱6,337.0913
|1 OUSG 兑换 EGP
￡E.5,553.5725
|1 OUSG 兑换 BRL
R$679.5603
|1 OUSG 兑换 CAD
C$157.5792
|1 OUSG 兑换 BDT
৳13,076.885
|1 OUSG 兑换 NGN
₦169,133.9137
|1 OUSG 兑换 UAH
₴4,608.0973
|1 OUSG 兑换 VES
Bs5,580.93
|1 OUSG 兑换 PKR
Rs30,498.141
|1 OUSG 兑换 KZT
₸57,443.0899
|1 OUSG 兑换 THB
฿3,749.0718
|1 OUSG 兑换 TWD
NT$3,599.1527
|1 OUSG 兑换 CHF
Fr98.487
|1 OUSG 兑换 HKD
HK$850.2711
|1 OUSG 兑换 MAD
.د.م1,106.3373