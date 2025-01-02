KAGE NETWORK 价格 (KAGE)
今天 KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) 的实时价格为 0.01865211 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.87M USD。KAGE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
KAGE NETWORK 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 339.31 USD
- KAGE NETWORK 当天价格变化为 +4.06%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KAGE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KAGE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，KAGE NETWORK 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00072826。
在过去30天内，KAGE NETWORK 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0056242546。
在过去60天内，KAGE NETWORK 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0108890495。
在过去90天内，KAGE NETWORK 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.009749289068385712。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00072826
|+4.06%
|30天
|$ -0.0056242546
|-30.15%
|60天
|$ -0.0108890495
|-58.37%
|90天
|$ +0.009749289068385712
|+109.51%
KAGE NETWORK 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+4.06%
-2.81%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution With the unprecedented scale of digital data collection, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and ever-present government overreach, online privacy has never been more important. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT infrastructure and AI software is only set to amplify online risks by creating numerous new entry points for potential breaches. This has led to skyrocketing demand for privacy solutions, with the privacy-enhancing technology market forecast to exceed $24b by 2024. VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have emerged as a leading solution for online privacy due to their ability to encrypt internet traffic and mask users' IP addresses, effectively shielding personal data from prying eyes. This makes VPNs a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information. Indeed, adoption of VPNs has become so widespread that a recent Forbes report found that 33% of internet users worldwide have a VPN. However, the current generation of centralized, software-based VPNs are replete with vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that limit their effectiveness as a long-term solution for delivering online security and privacy at scale. Software-based VPNs were designed with a single device - usually a personal computer - in mind. They struggle to handle the multi-device connected homes that users now find themselves in, which can include connected TVs, fridges, cameras and an ever growing list of IoT devices. Meanwhile, whilst early adopters were comfortable working with abstract software, mainstream consumers are seeking a simpler, plug and play solution. In addition to this, centralized VPN business models concentrate control and access to vast amounts of sensitive user data in the hands of a single entity. This creates a single point of failure and also opens up the possibility of governments compelling them to share data.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 KAGE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0300298971
|1 KAGE 兑换 GBP
￡0.014921688
|1 KAGE 兑换 EUR
€0.0179060256
|1 KAGE 兑换 USD
$0.01865211
|1 KAGE 兑换 MYR
RM0.0833749317
|1 KAGE 兑换 TRY
₺0.6586060041
|1 KAGE 兑换 JPY
¥2.9330442975
|1 KAGE 兑换 RUB
₽2.079710265
|1 KAGE 兑换 INR
₹1.5990453903
|1 KAGE 兑换 IDR
Rp300.8404417533
|1 KAGE 兑换 PHP
₱1.0805167323
|1 KAGE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.9469676247
|1 KAGE 兑换 BRL
R$0.1184408985
|1 KAGE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0268590384
|1 KAGE 兑换 BDT
৳2.228927145
|1 KAGE 兑换 NGN
₦28.8730932378
|1 KAGE 兑换 UAH
₴0.7845077466
|1 KAGE 兑换 VES
Bs0.95125761
|1 KAGE 兑换 PKR
Rs5.1955452405
|1 KAGE 兑换 KZT
₸9.7910521023
|1 KAGE 兑换 THB
฿0.6393943308
|1 KAGE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.6134678979
|1 KAGE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.016786899
|1 KAGE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1449268947
|1 KAGE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.188386311