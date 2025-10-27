Dollar Cost Average 价格 (DCA)
+0.53%
+3.76%
+19.32%
+19.32%
Dollar Cost Average（DCA）当前实时价格为 --。过去 24 小时内，DCA 的交易价格在 $ 0 至 $ 0 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。DCA 的历史最高价为 $ 0.00301457，历史最低价为 $ 0。
从短期表现来看，DCA 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +0.53%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +3.76%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 +19.32%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
Dollar Cost Average 的当前市值为 $ 860.50K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。DCA 的流通量为 999.99M，总供应量是 999990928.270082，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 860.50K。
今天内，Dollar Cost Average 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Dollar Cost Average 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Dollar Cost Average 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Dollar Cost Average 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.76%
|30天
|$ 0
|-48.38%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
About Dollar Cost Averaging Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) is an investment strategy where you invest a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, regardless of the asset's price. This strategy helps reduce the impact of volatility and can lead to a lower average cost per token over time.
DCA: The Player + Ecosystem project
In a world of projects competing against each other (PVP) and against the market (PVE), we are building a new category: the Player+Ecosystem ($P+E) project. Everything that DCA does will promote the power of DCA, and also show how and where it can be confidently used for anyone to achieve financial freedom.
The Grand Disconnect: A generational opportunity
The Problem: Most people underestimate two things: the inevitable long-term growth of crypto's market cap and the power of compounding.
Our Belief: Financial freedom is possible for everyone through disciplined DCA into high-conviction on-chain assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or SPX. DCA is the ultimate guard against fear and greed.
The Opportunity: A massive, underserved market of people needs a trustworthy guide to the future of finance. This applies to on-chain traders as much as it applies to a neighbor who has never opened Coinbase. Forward: Where DCA is going from here
Vision: To catalyze the next billion users on-chain and empower 100 million people on their path to financial independence.
Our Mission: To ignite a movement that evangelizes the power of DCA, transforming a simple investment strategy into a shared purpose.
Our Goal: To become the #1 trusted global voice for DCA, building a purpose-driven community and a brand that makes long-term crypto investing feel accessible and rewarding.
