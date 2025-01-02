什么是chillcapy (CHILLCAPY)

Created by visionary Google Earth cofounder Chikai, who is also the former Web3 Director at Niantic (think Pokémon Go!), ChillCapy seeks to transcend the norms of the meme coin ecosystem by prioritizing personal values, blending innovation, AI art, and strong community engagement to explore crypto’s untapped potential. Oh, and our chill Dev Chikai burned 5% of the total supply just for the meme, and donated his remaining 5% share to start the community fund 🔥 Join the movement—and just chill! 🦫

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

chillcapy (CHILLCAPY) 资源 官网