Blockasset 价格 (BLOCK)
今天 Blockasset (BLOCK) 的实时价格为 0.03855608 USD。目前其市值为 $ 7.68M USD。BLOCK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Blockasset 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Blockasset 当天价格变化为 +8.16%
- 其循环供应量为 199.02M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BLOCK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BLOCK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Blockasset 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00290948。
在过去30天内，Blockasset 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0227693624。
在过去60天内，Blockasset 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0115025510。
在过去90天内，Blockasset 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.02682610712475083。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00290948
|+8.16%
|30天
|$ +0.0227693624
|+59.06%
|60天
|$ -0.0115025510
|-29.83%
|90天
|$ -0.02682610712475083
|-41.02%
Blockasset 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.39%
+8.16%
+14.53%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Blockasset is the sports network you own. We create, build, and manage sports-centric products, governed by our community of sports fans with value is distributed back to you, our community. The Blockasset suite of products includes: BlockPicks: Make picks, earn crypto. It’s that simple with BlockPicks, the sports prediction game where accurate sports picks earn BLOCK token rewards. Play for free, climb the leaderboard, share with friends and start earning rewards. BlockPicks serves as the gateway into the ecosystem, attracting mainstream sports fans with our unique in-game social sharing tools. BlockBet: A community-driven social sportsbook that shares value through our network of members and BLOCK token holders. BlockSport: Our media and distribution arm targets billions of sports fans worldwide with world-class media, leveraging our roster of athlete partners, including Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and Khamzat Chimaev from the UFC. By disrupting traditional sports outlets, BlockSport allows BLOCK token holders to govern the content we produce and the athletes we partner with. As a member, you can start earning BLOCK tokens immediately by supporting us on social media, staking, adding BLOCK liquidity, playing BlockPicks, and using BlockBet, as part of our comprehensive rewards program. As you progress, you’ll be eligible for greater rewards. At Blockasset, it pays to be a sports fan. So, claim your member's card, acquire some BLOCK tokens, and start earning.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BLOCK 兑换 VND
₫988.61644728
|1 BLOCK 兑换 AUD
A$0.0613041672
|1 BLOCK 兑换 GBP
￡0.0293026208
|1 BLOCK 兑换 EUR
€0.0339293504
|1 BLOCK 兑换 USD
$0.03855608
|1 BLOCK 兑换 MYR
RM0.1704178736
|1 BLOCK 兑换 TRY
₺1.4674444048
|1 BLOCK 兑换 JPY
¥5.5331830408
|1 BLOCK 兑换 RUB
₽3.2070947344
|1 BLOCK 兑换 INR
₹3.3142806368
|1 BLOCK 兑换 IDR
Rp642.6010762928
|1 BLOCK 兑换 KRW
₩54.766983836
|1 BLOCK 兑换 PHP
₱2.2046366544
|1 BLOCK 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.9771557824
|1 BLOCK 兑换 BRL
R$0.2259386288
|1 BLOCK 兑换 CAD
C$0.0532073904
|1 BLOCK 兑换 BDT
৳4.6749247
|1 BLOCK 兑换 NGN
₦61.2972271056
|1 BLOCK 兑换 UAH
₴1.5927516648
|1 BLOCK 兑换 VES
Bs2.73748168
|1 BLOCK 兑换 PKR
Rs10.7876056232
|1 BLOCK 兑换 KZT
₸19.8841415776
|1 BLOCK 兑换 THB
฿1.2904719976
|1 BLOCK 兑换 TWD
NT$1.2480603096
|1 BLOCK 兑换 AED
د.إ0.1415008136
|1 BLOCK 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0312304248
|1 BLOCK 兑换 HKD
HK$0.29880962
|1 BLOCK 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.3578004224
|1 BLOCK 兑换 MXN
$0.782688424