Bliffy 价格 (BLIFFY)
今天 Bliffy (BLIFFY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 193.56K USD。BLIFFY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bliffy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Bliffy 当天价格变化为 +4.66%
- 其循环供应量为 16.79B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BLIFFY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BLIFFY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bliffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bliffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bliffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bliffy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.66%
|30天
|$ 0
|-21.77%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bliffy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.90%
+4.66%
-16.37%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BLIFFY is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain, serving as the playful yet purposeful entry point into the BLIFE Protocol's expansive Bitcoin-based Web3 ecosystem. Bliffy was created by the team behind Blife, a "Proof of Valuable Work" protocol backed by Animoca Brands that is driving Bitcoin innovation as a foundational Web3 ecosystem.The core team is composed of blockchain engineers, gaming experts, and community builders in the crypto space for the past decade. What Makes Bliffy Unique? Bliffy is more than just another meme coin. While it embraces humor and community culture, it’s helping users learn, earn, and engage with Web3 — especially experiences built in the Bitcoin Ecosystem. Bliffy’s uniqueness lies in: AI Agent Personality: An interactive AI mascot, acting as a playful guide to the BTC and the Blife ecosystem. Coinhunt & Gamified Engagement: Through Challenges, storytelling, and meme-driven tasks the community can earn rewards and learn about the story of BLIFFY, the robot that got lost in the city of Pumpopolis and is trying to go home to Bitcoin with scrambled memories. A burn-to-earn mechanism will soon allow $BLIFFY holders to convert their tokens into $BLIFE the token of the BLIFE protocol. Launched on the 9th of April 2025 with close to 80 % of the supply to the community, Bliffy is here to reward active participants in the Blife ecosystem (users having minted a Blife ID and on the leaderboard of the platform) were eligible to claim as well as partner communities. Coin Hunt details: To join, one must hold at least 42k $BLIFFY tokens throughout the entire event! During 5 weeks, players will have the opportunity to solve 5 enigmas and earn a share of rewards. Reward breakdown – 42M $BLIFE total rewards 1st enigma: All participants who solved it share 5% of the pool 2nd enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 10% 3rd enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 15% 4th enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 20% 5th enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 20% For the grand prize lottery 100 winners will share 30% of the pool. The more enigmas you solve, the more rewards you win! Solve enigmas, find tokens, and earn rewards in this interactive on-chain adventure! For more info: https://bliffy.ai/coin-hunt As of launch, BLIFFY is available on decentralized exchanges on the Solana blockchain, such as Jupiter and Raydium. Listings on centralized exchanges are planned as the ecosystem and community expand. $BLIFFY is a meme but also a game, a movement, and a financial experiment to see if we can use crypto, storytelling, and trust-building to create real value. Website: https://bliffy.ai/ - Learn the story of Bliffy Telegram: http://t.me/Bliffy_By_Blife
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 VND
₫--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 USD
$--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 KRW
₩--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 AED
د.إ--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 MAD
.د.م--
|1 BLIFFY 兑换 MXN
$--