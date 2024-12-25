Giá Kintsugi (KINT)
Giá Kintsugi (KINT) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0.578407 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 1.74M USD. Giá KINT/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của Kintsugi:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: $ 8.58K USD
- Biến động giá Kintsugi trong ngày: +5.52%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 3.00M USD
Nhận cập nhật giá KINT/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá KINT chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của Kintsugi/USD là $ +0.03025681.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của Kintsugi/USD là $ -0.0652100679.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của Kintsugi/USD là $ +0.4141947655.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của Kintsugi/USD là $ +0.17009422704394977.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ +0.03025681
|+5.52%
|30 ngày
|$ -0.0652100679
|-11.27%
|60 ngày
|$ +0.4141947655
|+71.61%
|90 ngày
|$ +0.17009422704394977
|+41.66%
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của Kintsugi: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
-0.01%
+5.52%
-12.54%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
## What Is Kintsugi Network (KINT)? Kintsugi is Interlay’s canary network, an experiment with real economic value deployed on Kusama. Kintsugi and Interlay share the same code base - with the difference that Kintsugi focuses strictly on innovation and will always be ahead in terms of features. Interlay is a decentralized network dedicated to connecting crypto-currencies like Bitcoin with DeFi platforms like Polkadot and Ethereum. The Interlay network is hosted as a Polkadot parachain and will be connected to Cosmos, Ethereum, and other major DeFi networks. Read more about Interlay’s vision of blockchain interoperability. kBTC, Kintsugi's flagship product, is a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on Kusama. Backed by multi-collateral insurance, it resembles an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to and redeemable 1:1 for Bitcoin (i.e. a hybrid). Users must only ever trust that Bitcoin and the DeFi platform they use are secure. KINT is the native utility token that is used for: - Governance votes to decide on protocol upgrades and determine how network resources are allocated, - Fees for processing transactions. ## How Many KINT Coins Are There in Circulation? Kintsugi network launched on October 13th, 2021. KINT has an unlimited supply, with 10 million tokens emitted over the first 4 years. Starting with year 5, there is a 2% annual inflation. 70% of the supply is distributed to the community as airdrops and block rewards: 30% to Vault rewards 5% to governance staking rewards (“stake-to-vote”), and 35% to the on-chain treasury controlled by network governance. 10% are allocated to a reserve, to be spent on network development and community & ecosystem building from the non-profit oriented organization Kintsugi Labs. 20% are airdropped to the (current and future) team and early backers who funded the initial development. ## Who Are the Founders of Kintsugi Network? Kintsugi is the canary network of the Interlay network, created by Alexei Zamyatin and Dominik Harz. The two met in 2017 during their PhDs at Imperial College London where they were the first researchers of the cryptocurrency lab. Both have been researching Bitcoin and Ethereum since 2015/16, authoring over 30 papers with over 700 citations. Both regularly presented their work at Bitcoin and Ethereum conferences, including DevCon IV, EthCC, Building on Bitcoin, and Breaking Bitcoin. The first steps towards Interlay and Kintsugi were made when the XCLAIM paper was presented at the Scaling Bitcoin in 2018 - describing the first-ever protocol to move cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to Ethereum in an economically trustless and decentralized manner. In 2020, the two founded Interlay to bring research into practice. Today, Interlay employs 18 staff, including developers with experience at Google, Morgan Stanley, Trivago, Accenture, PwC, Worldpay, and Hyperledger. ## What Makes Kintsugi Unique? Kintsugi's flagship product, is a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on Kusama. Backed by multi-collateral insurance, it resembles an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to and redeemable 1:1 for Bitcoin (i.e. a hybrid). What makes Kintsugi’s kBTC unique is the strict dedication to being trustless and decentralized. - Secured by Insurance. Vaults lock collateral on the kBTC parachain in various digital assets in a MakerDAO-inspired multi-collateral system. If Vaults misbehave, their collateral is slashed and users reimbursed. - Radically Open. Anyone can become a Vault and help secure kBTC, anytime. Hence, as a holder of kBTC, you have the following guarantee: You can always redeem kBTC for BTC, or be reimbursed in the collateral currency at a beneficial rate. In case a Vault misbehaves, you will be reimbursed from the Vault’s collateral and will end up making a profitable trade between BTC and the collateral asset(s). At launch, collateral will be put down in DOT. In the mid/long run, this may be extended to stablecoins or token-sets to improve stability. Summarizing, to trust interBTC, you only need to: - Trust that Bitcoin is secure. Meaning: trust that Bitcoin blocks are final after X confirmations. The bridge will recommend a minimum of 6 confirmations, though users and apps are encouraged to set higher thresholds. - Trust that Kusama / the chain you are using kBTC on is secure. This assumption is made by all applications running on top of Polkadot.
MEXC là sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu được tin tưởng bởi hơn 10 triệu người dùng trên toàn thế giới. MEXC nổi tiếng với nhiều lựa chọn token nhất, niêm yết token nhanh nhất và phí giao dịch thấp nhất thị trường. Tham gia MEXC ngay để trải nghiệm thanh khoản hàng đầu và mức phí cạnh tranh nhất thị trường!
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.
|1 KINT/AUD
A$0.9254512
|1 KINT/GBP
￡0.45694153
|1 KINT/EUR
€0.55527072
|1 KINT/USD
$0.578407
|1 KINT/MYR
RM2.59126336
|1 KINT/TRY
₺20.35414233
|1 KINT/JPY
¥90.9255804
|1 KINT/RUB
₽57.63247348
|1 KINT/INR
₹49.26292419
|1 KINT/IDR
Rp9,329.14385521
|1 KINT/PHP
₱33.93513869
|1 KINT/EGP
￡E.29.40042781
|1 KINT/BRL
R$3.56877119
|1 KINT/CAD
C$0.82712201
|1 KINT/BDT
৳69.07914801
|1 KINT/NGN
₦895.36246786
|1 KINT/UAH
₴24.2352533
|1 KINT/VES
Bs29.498757
|1 KINT/PKR
Rs160.93596368
|1 KINT/KZT
₸299.53384902
|1 KINT/THB
฿19.68319021
|1 KINT/TWD
NT$18.90234076
|1 KINT/CHF
Fr0.5205663
|1 KINT/HKD
HK$4.48843832
|1 KINT/MAD
.د.م5.82455849