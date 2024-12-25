Giá Aurox (URUS)
Giá Aurox (URUS) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 2.97 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 1.44M USD. Giá URUS/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của Aurox:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: $ 7.26K USD
- Biến động giá Aurox trong ngày: +4.68%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 484.33K USD
Nhận cập nhật giá URUS/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá URUS chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của Aurox/USD là $ +0.133035.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của Aurox/USD là $ +0.6742199970.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của Aurox/USD là $ +0.9397653210.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của Aurox/USD là $ +0.4637398973532665.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ +0.133035
|+4.68%
|30 ngày
|$ +0.6742199970
|+22.70%
|60 ngày
|$ +0.9397653210
|+31.64%
|90 ngày
|$ +0.4637398973532665
|+18.50%
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của Aurox: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
-0.15%
+4.68%
-3.32%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
