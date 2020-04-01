Tokenomics của THORChain (RUNE)

Tokenomics của THORChain (RUNE)

Khám phá thông tin chi tiết về THORChain (RUNE), bao gồm nguồn cung token, mô hình phân bổ và dữ liệu thị trường theo thời gian thực.
Thông tin THORChain (RUNE)

THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.

Website chính thức:
https://thorchain.org/
Whitepaper:
https://github.com/thorchain/Resources/blob/master/Whitepapers/THORChain-Whitepaper-May2020.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://runescan.io

Tokenomics & phân tích giá THORChain (RUNE)

Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá THORChain (RUNE), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.

Vốn hóa thị trường:
$ 469.61M
$ 469.61M$ 469.61M
Tổng cung:
--
----
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
$ 351.50M
$ 351.50M$ 351.50M
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
--
----
Giá cao nhất:
$ 11.482
$ 11.482$ 11.482
Giá thấp nhất:
$ 0.00793864363964
$ 0.00793864363964$ 0.00793864363964
Giá hiện tại:
$ 1.336
$ 1.336$ 1.336

Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của THORChain (RUNE)

Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token RUNE. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.

Issuance Mechanism

THORChain’s native token is RUNE, with a fixed maximum supply of 500 million tokens. There is no ongoing inflation or continuous emission; the supply is capped at genesis and subsequently distributed and unlocked per schedule. RUNE was initially minted on Binance Chain as a BEP-2 token but has since migrated to its native THORChain network and is used natively for protocol operations.

Allocation Mechanism

THORChain’s initial RUNE allocation, based on data as of June 2022 (and with only minor adjustments by 2024), was apportioned as follows:

CategoryAllocation (RUNE)% of SupplyPurpose
Community Incentives250,000,00050%Ecosystem, staking and LP rewards, growth initiatives
Contributors/Team75,000,00015%Core developers, project team
Treasury/Operations50,000,00010%Protocol development, reserves
Fundraiser50,000,00010%Early investors/fundraising rounds
Private Investors50,000,00010%Venture allocations
Airdrop25,000,0005%Community bootsrap, strategic campaigns

Notably, by February 2024, the Team/Advisor allocation had fully vested. Specific internal operational allocations (“Service Nodes,” “Operational,” “Community”) were also present, though detailed wallet transparency was not disclosed.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

RUNE serves four mission-critical roles in THORChain:

  • Settlement asset: Every supported asset (BTC, ETH, etc.) swaps through RUNE for every trade. This ensures all liquidity pools are paired with RUNE, concentrating liquidity and creating deep cross-chain markets.
  • Security collateral: Nodes (THORNodes) must bond RUNE (typically worth 2x the value of external assets they secure) as collateral against Byzantine behavior. The economic model requires the total value of RUNE bonded by nodes to exceed the value at risk in vaults.
  • Liquidity provision: LPs deposit RUNE plus a non-RUNE asset (e.g., BTC), facilitating swapping and earning fee-based yields. For every $1 of non-RUNE, there must be $1 of RUNE provided.
  • Governance and incentives: RUNE balances network incentives between bonding (security) and pooling (liquidity) via the “incentive pendulum.” Approximately 67% of system rewards (block rewards and fees) go to nodes, and 33% to liquidity providers—although the pendulum mechanism dynamically adjusts this.

This design tightly links RUNE's utility to network usage, fees, yields, and economic security, aligning all actors’ incentives.

Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanisms

  • Team/Advisor Allocation: According to disclosures, 50 million RUNE for team/advisors (10% of supply) was subject to vesting, fully unlocking by February 2024.
  • Investor Allocations: Private and public sale allocations (and similar fundraising rounds) typically featured lockups or vesting—but specific schedules are not exhaustively publicized past the major team/advisor batch.
  • Community & Incentive Allocations: These are distributed ongoingly for LP rewards, node operation, ecosystem incentives, and other growth campaigns.
  • Airdrop Allocation: Usually directly unlocked for immediate distribution.

As of mid-2025, no ongoing inflationary emissions mechanism exists, so dilution risk is absent past the tail-end of initial vesting schedules. With all key team and early investor allocations unlocked, the token supply is now almost entirely circulating, and ongoing RUNE distribution is driven by protocol incentives and on-chain activity.

Overview Table

MechanismDescription
IssuanceGenesis mint; fixed supply (500M RUNE); no further inflation/emissions
AllocationMajor allocations: 50% community, 15% team, 10% treasury, 10% fundraiser, 10% private, 5% airdrop
UsageSecurity (bonding), settlement, liquidity, governance/incentives
Incentives“Incentive pendulum” balancing node vs. LP rewards; dynamic APY based on utilization
Lock-UpTeam/Advisor fully unlocked (by 2/2024); early investor vesting completed; ongoing incentives live
UnlockingAll major vesting schedules now complete; emissions entirely from protocol operation

Additional Nuances & Implications

  • Dynamic Security: The ratio between RUNE bonded (by nodes) and pooled (by LPs) is economically targeted to ensure network resilience and incentivize optimal behaviors (e.g., LPs enter during over-bonding, nodes bond more during under-bonding).
  • Economic Flywheel: As volume and fees grow, demand for both LP and node participation—hence for RUNE—also grows.
  • Decentralization: The lack of ongoing emission or central authority to control inflation makes RUNE’s tokenomics robust and sustainable long-term, with active incentive alignment.
  • Risks & Considerations: Centralization of team/early holding risk is now largely mitigated as vesting periods have ended, but ongoing earning is highly dependent on network usage and health.

Conclusion

THORChain’s RUNE tokenomics model is a carefully structured system that places economic security, liquidity, incentives, and decentralization at its center. Now that all major allocations have vested, network usage and protocol fees primarily govern further RUNE distribution, aligning incentives between nodes, LPs, and protocol participants in a sustainable, dynamically balanced environment.

For detailed schedules and mechanics, you may consult THORChain’s official docs or key ecosystem analyses. For protocol mechanics and incentive breakdown, see the Incentive Pendulum explainer.

Tokenomics của THORChain (RUNE): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng

Hiểu rõ tokenomics của THORChain (RUNE) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.

Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:

Tổng cung:

Số lượng token RUNE tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.

Nguồn cung lưu hành:

Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.

Nguồn cung tối đa:

Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token RUNE có thể tồn tại.

FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):

Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.

Tỷ lệ lạm phát:

Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.

Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?

Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.

Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.

Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.

FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.

Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của RUNE, hãy khám phá giá token RUNE theo thời gian thực!

