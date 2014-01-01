Tokenomics của XMR (XMR)
Monero sử dụng mã hóa để che giấu địa chỉ gửi và nhận và số lượng giao dịch, không giống như các blockchain công khai khác như Bitcoin và Ethereum. Theo mặc định, mọi giao dịch Monero làm xáo trộn địa chỉ gửi và nhận và số tiền giao dịch. Monero có thể thay thế được. Điều này có nghĩa là Monero sẽ luôn được chấp nhận mà không có rủi ro kiểm duyệt. Monroe không phải là một công ty. Nó được phát triển bởi các chuyên gia mật mã và hệ thống phân tán từ khắp nơi trên thế giới, những người đã đóng góp thời gian của họ hoặc được tài trợ bởi các khoản quyên góp của cộng đồng. Điều này có nghĩa là Monero không thể bị đóng cửa bởi bất kỳ quốc gia nào, cũng như không bị hạn chế bởi bất kỳ quyền tài phán pháp lý cụ thể nào.
Overview
Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused, decentralized, and fungible cryptocurrency. Its token economics are designed to balance privacy, decentralization, and long-term sustainability. Here’s a comprehensive structure, including all the major economic mechanisms:
Token Issuance & Supply Mechanism
Issuance Model
|Mechanism
|Details
|Consensus
|Proof-of-Work (PoW)
|Mining Algorithm
|RandomX (ASIC-resistant, CPU-friendly, upgrades via scheduled hard forks)
|Supply Model
|Disinflationary until “tail emission”; perpetual inflation from June 2022
|Block Reward
|6 XMR per block (every 2 minutes) as of June 2022 (tail emission)
|Max Supply
|No max supply; ongoing minor inflation to maintain miner incentives
|Initial Emissions
|Disinflationary until 18.4M XMR (reached May 2022), then tail emission
Table: Monero Block Reward Evolution
|Phase
|Reward Model
|Supply Impact
|Pre-tail emission (2014-2022)
|Decaying
|Reached ~18.4M XMR
|Tail emission (post-2022)
|Fixed (6 XMR/block)
|Perpetual, minor inflation
Key Points:
- Monero's ongoing, fixed block reward ("tail emission") ensures network security beyond the initial emission phase by always providing an incentive for miners, avoiding fee-only security issues seen in capped-supply blockchains.
- "Disinflationary" means supply growth rate decreases over time, but never hits zero.
Token Allocation Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Genesis Allocation
|No ICO, no pre-mine, no founder or team allocation. All XMR distributed via mining from inception.
|Ongoing Allocation
|All new XMR generated goes to PoW miners via block rewards (plus transaction fees).
|Community Grants
|Development can be funded via the Community Crowdfunding System (CCS), where community members propose and donate XMR; contributors are paid only after hitting milestones.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Primary Utility
|Peer-to-peer payments, private and secure transactions.
|Miners
|Incentivized by block rewards (emission + fees) to validate and secure the network.
|Contributors
|Optionally funded via CCS or direct community donation.
|Additional Uses
|Payment for goods/services (especially in privacy-threshold scenarios), exchange for other currencies, participation in donations/bounties.
- XMR is used for:
- Anonymous payments (default privacy and fungibility)
- Transaction fee payment
- Miner rewards
- Community/CCS-funded bounties (contributor incentives)
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
|Mechanism
|Details
|Built-in Locks
|Standard Monero transactions can optionally have a customizable lock/unlock time, specified by the sender.
|Unlocking Time
|If activated during a transaction, funds are locked until a specific block height or timestamp, after which they can be spent.
|Typical Usage
|Most transfers are immediately spendable. Locking is optional/rare and not protocol-mandated.
- Technical Note: According to Monero documentation, when sending a transaction, the sender may specify a lock time; until this lock expires, the recipient cannot spend the received XMR.
- The unlock time is generally shown as a number of blocks; the recipient can view the remaining lock duration in their wallet.
Distribution Table Summary
|Aspect
|Model/Mechanism
|Notes
|Issuance
|Proof-of-Work, ongoing tail emission
|6 XMR/block (~every 2 minutes) forever
|Initial Allocation
|All via mining
|No ICO, no premine
|Team/Investors
|None
|Strictly decentralized/mining-based distribution
|Incentive for Holders
|Network usage, fungibility, privacy
|No staking, no interest/dividends
|Lock/Unlock
|Optional per transaction
|Sender-defined, rarely used in typical transactions
|Vesting
|None, except via transaction-level locking
|No team or investor vesting/cliff
Additional Economic Context and Comparison
- Monero’s model contrasts with most modern tokens that have team/advisor/investor allocations and vesting schedules, or rely on proof-of-stake (PoS) for distribution and alignment.
- The perpetual "tail emission" is a unique feature meant to guarantee long-term network sustainability and decentralization by continually incentivizing miners. This stands in contrast to capped-supply models that risk security budget issues.
Governance Note
- Monero does not employ on-chain, token-based governance. Technical changes are discussed in public forums and GitHub, and ratified through network upgrade (hard fork) adoption by the majority of nodes/miners.
Conclusion
Monero (XMR) is an example of “pure” mining-based issuance where all coins are distributed fairly and permissionlessly, and ongoing supply is modest, transparent, and predictable. Its token economics are deliberately simple and robust, prioritizing privacy, decentralization, and resistance to central planning. Locking mechanisms are available but rarely enforced at the protocol level, and there is no traditional vesting or allocation schedule beyond the mined emission itself.
Tokenomics của XMR (XMR): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của XMR (XMR) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token XMR tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token XMR có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của XMR, hãy khám phá giá token XMR theo thời gian thực!
