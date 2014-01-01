Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token XMR. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.

Overview

Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused, decentralized, and fungible cryptocurrency. Its token economics are designed to balance privacy, decentralization, and long-term sustainability. Here’s a comprehensive structure, including all the major economic mechanisms:

Token Issuance & Supply Mechanism

Issuance Model

Mechanism Details Consensus Proof-of-Work (PoW) Mining Algorithm RandomX (ASIC-resistant, CPU-friendly, upgrades via scheduled hard forks) Supply Model Disinflationary until “tail emission”; perpetual inflation from June 2022 Block Reward 6 XMR per block (every 2 minutes) as of June 2022 (tail emission) Max Supply No max supply; ongoing minor inflation to maintain miner incentives Initial Emissions Disinflationary until 18.4M XMR (reached May 2022), then tail emission

Table: Monero Block Reward Evolution

Phase Reward Model Supply Impact Pre-tail emission (2014-2022) Decaying Reached ~18.4M XMR Tail emission (post-2022) Fixed (6 XMR/block) Perpetual, minor inflation

Key Points:

Monero's ongoing, fixed block reward ("tail emission") ensures network security beyond the initial emission phase by always providing an incentive for miners, avoiding fee-only security issues seen in capped-supply blockchains.

"Disinflationary" means supply growth rate decreases over time, but never hits zero.

Token Allocation Mechanism

Mechanism Details Genesis Allocation No ICO, no pre-mine, no founder or team allocation. All XMR distributed via mining from inception. Ongoing Allocation All new XMR generated goes to PoW miners via block rewards (plus transaction fees). Community Grants Development can be funded via the Community Crowdfunding System (CCS), where community members propose and donate XMR; contributors are paid only after hitting milestones.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Mechanism Details Primary Utility Peer-to-peer payments, private and secure transactions. Miners Incentivized by block rewards (emission + fees) to validate and secure the network. Contributors Optionally funded via CCS or direct community donation. Additional Uses Payment for goods/services (especially in privacy-threshold scenarios), exchange for other currencies, participation in donations/bounties.

XMR is used for: Anonymous payments (default privacy and fungibility) Transaction fee payment Miner rewards Community/CCS-funded bounties (contributor incentives)



Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time

Mechanism Details Built-in Locks Standard Monero transactions can optionally have a customizable lock/unlock time, specified by the sender. Unlocking Time If activated during a transaction, funds are locked until a specific block height or timestamp, after which they can be spent. Typical Usage Most transfers are immediately spendable. Locking is optional/rare and not protocol-mandated.

Technical Note : According to Monero documentation, when sending a transaction, the sender may specify a lock time; until this lock expires, the recipient cannot spend the received XMR.

: According to Monero documentation, when sending a transaction, the sender may specify a lock time; until this lock expires, the recipient cannot spend the received XMR. The unlock time is generally shown as a number of blocks; the recipient can view the remaining lock duration in their wallet.

Distribution Table Summary

Aspect Model/Mechanism Notes Issuance Proof-of-Work, ongoing tail emission 6 XMR/block (~every 2 minutes) forever Initial Allocation All via mining No ICO, no premine Team/Investors None Strictly decentralized/mining-based distribution Incentive for Holders Network usage, fungibility, privacy No staking, no interest/dividends Lock/Unlock Optional per transaction Sender-defined, rarely used in typical transactions Vesting None, except via transaction-level locking No team or investor vesting/cliff

Additional Economic Context and Comparison

Monero’s model contrasts with most modern tokens that have team/advisor/investor allocations and vesting schedules, or rely on proof-of-stake (PoS) for distribution and alignment.

The perpetual "tail emission" is a unique feature meant to guarantee long-term network sustainability and decentralization by continually incentivizing miners. This stands in contrast to capped-supply models that risk security budget issues.

Governance Note

Monero does not employ on-chain, token-based governance. Technical changes are discussed in public forums and GitHub, and ratified through network upgrade (hard fork) adoption by the majority of nodes/miners.

Conclusion

Monero (XMR) is an example of “pure” mining-based issuance where all coins are distributed fairly and permissionlessly, and ongoing supply is modest, transparent, and predictable. Its token economics are deliberately simple and robust, prioritizing privacy, decentralization, and resistance to central planning. Locking mechanisms are available but rarely enforced at the protocol level, and there is no traditional vesting or allocation schedule beyond the mined emission itself.