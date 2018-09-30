Tokenomics của USDCoin (USDC)
Thông tin USDCoin (USDC)
USDCoin (USDC) là một stablecoin dự trữ đầy đủ được hỗ trợ bằng đô la Mỹ do Circle phát hành và dựa trên khung stablecoin fiat mã nguồn mở được phát triển bởi CENTER.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá USDCoin (USDC)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá USDCoin (USDC), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của USDCoin (USDC)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token USDC. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
USDC is a fiat-backed stablecoin issued by Circle and governed by Centre. It is structured to serve as a stable value digital asset, strictly pegged to the U.S. dollar. Unlike most crypto assets, its economics are designed for stability, transparency, and regulatory compliance rather than speculation or incentivization.
Issuance Mechanism
-
Minting and Redemption:
- USDC is minted when a user deposits U.S. dollars with an accredited and licensed partner (e.g., Circle, Coinbase). The depositor receives an equivalent amount of USDC tokens at a 1:1 ratio.
- When users redeem USDC for fiat, the tokens are burned and the corresponding U.S. dollars are released to the user.
- This process is custodial and operates off-chain for KYC/AML and regulatory reasons.
-
Collateralization:
- Every USDC issued is backed by fully reserved assets (cash and short-term U.S. Treasuries) that are regularly audited by independent firms.
- No fractional reserve is allowed; USDC supply expands and contracts perfectly in synchronicity with user demand and redemptions.
Allocation Mechanism
-
No Premined or Allocated Supply:
- USDC does not have a traditional allocation schedule, genesis block allocation, or premined tokens.
- There are no advisory, team, investor, ecosystem, or community allocations, as USDC is minted and burned based solely on U.S. dollar deposits and withdrawals.
-
No Vesting or Treasury:
- There is no treasury or developer fund held in reserve, nor any vesting schedule for early investors or stakeholders.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Primary Use Cases:
- Medium of Exchange: USDC is intended for payments, transfers, settlements, and trading on both centralized and decentralized applications across 16+ blockchains.
- DeFi & CeFi Utility: Widely integrated as base collateral in DeFi protocols, lending/borrowing products, liquidity pools, and Web3 payment rails.
- Fiat On/Off-Ramp: Used by exchanges and payment apps for smooth USD conversions.
- Price Stability Instrument: Shields users and protocols from volatility inherent in crypto markets.
-
Incentives:
- USDC does not natively pay yield or reward holding. Incentives may be provided by third-party DeFi protocols, exchanges, or platforms where USDC is deployed ― these are external to the core token mechanics.
Lock-up Mechanism
-
No Native Lock-up:
- USDC itself has no protocol-enforced lock-up, vesting, or time-based restriction on transfers or redemptions.
- Users are free to redeem their USDC for fiat at any time, subject only to counterparty (issuer) processing constraints.
-
Protocol-specific Lockups:
- While USDC itself is fully liquid, certain smart contracts or protocols (e.g., DeFi platforms, staking services) may introduce their own time-locked USDC positions, but these are not embedded in the USDC protocol.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Redemption:
- USDC can be redeemed for USD instantly subject to the issuer’s operational hours and compliance checks.
- There is no delayed unlock, cliff, or vesting period for holders.
Summary Table
|Attribute
|Description
|Issuance
|Minted/burned 1:1 for USD via Circle & partners
|Backing
|Fully reserved (cash & short-term Treasuries, independent audits)
|Allocation
|No allocations or vesting schedules; mint & redeem as needed
|Usage
|Payments, trading, settlements, DeFi/ CeFi collateral
|Incentives
|None natively; external rewards via protocols where USDC is used
|Lock-up / Unlock
|No protocol lock-up; always on-demand redemption; smart contracts may optionally impose own lock-up
Context and Implications
USDC’s economics distinguish it from most crypto assets:
- Designed for Stability: Purposefully minimizes speculation by forgoing built-in yields or token distribution schedules.
- Maximally Redeemable: Maintains liquidity and fungibility, which underpins its trustworthiness as a stablecoin.
- Third-party Utility: Usage-based yield or incentivization is external, reflecting how USDC functions as digital cash rather than an investment or governance token.
Risks and Limitations:
- Centralization: Reliance on a centralized custodian and compliance with regulations may introduce blacklisting or freezing risk.
- No Yield: Holders dependent on external lending markets or DeFi services for interest, introducing additional counterparty/contract risk.
- Redemption Limitations: Redemption speed depends on Circle's compliance and operational procedures, possibly subject to delays under abnormal conditions.
Conclusion
USDC is a fully-backed, always-redeemable stablecoin. Its tokenomics are intentionally simple: mint on fiat deposit, burn on withdrawal, with no protocol-native incentives, lockups, or allocation events. Its economic model is rooted in transparency, regulatory compliance, and serving as a reliable on-chain representation of the U.S. dollar.
Tokenomics của USDCoin (USDC): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của USDCoin (USDC) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token USDC tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token USDC có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của USDC, hãy khám phá giá token USDC theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua USDC
Bạn muốn thêm USDCoin (USDC) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua USDC, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá USDCoin (USDC)
Phân tích lịch sử giá USDC giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá USDC
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của USDC? Trang dự đoán giá USDC của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua USDCoin (USDC)
Số lượng
1 USDC = 0.9996 USD