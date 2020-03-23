Tokenomics của Solana (SOL)
Thông tin Solana (SOL)
"Được thành lập bởi các cựu kỹ sư Qualcomm, Intel và Dropbox vào cuối năm 2017, Solana là một chuỗi đơn, giao thức Proof-of-Stake được ủy quyền với trọng tâm là cung cấp khả năng mở rộng mà không phải hy sinh tính phân quyền hoặc bảo mật. đồng hồ có tên Proof-of-History (PoH), được xây dựng để giải quyết vấn đề thời gian trong các mạng phân tán, nơi không có một nguồn thời gian duy nhất, đáng tin cậy. Về cốt lõi, Solana cung cấp: - Khả năng mở rộng: Solana có khả năng hỗ trợ hơn 50.000 giao dịch mỗi giây, đồng thời duy trì thời gian khối là 400 mili giây. - Phân quyền: Với việc sử dụng giao thức lan truyền khối Turbine, nền tảng có thể hỗ trợ hàng nghìn nút trong khi vẫn hoạt động hiệu quả và có thể mở rộng. -Chi phí thực hiện không tốn kém: Chi phí giao dịch trên mạng ước tính trị giá 10 USD cho 1 triệu giao dịch."
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Solana (SOL)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Solana (SOL), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Solana (SOL)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token SOL. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
Solana’s native token, SOL, is both inflationary and deflationary over time:
- Initial Issuance: When Solana launched its Mainnet Beta in March 2020, the initial inflation rate was set at 8.0% annually (February 2021).
- Disinflation Schedule: The protocol employs a disinflation rate of -15%, reducing annual token issuance every year until a long-term steady-state inflation rate of 1.5% is achieved.
- Reward Distribution: Most newly issued SOL is distributed to validators and delegators as staking rewards, incentivizing network security and participation. These rewards also include a proportion of transaction fees.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of all transaction fees is burned (destroyed), introducing a deflationary aspect to the token economics.
- No Continuous Manual Emissions: There is no fixed hard cap in the manner of Bitcoin; however, strictly speaking, token supply expands predictably per the inflation schedule, and validator/delegator rewards are the primary issuance pathway.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial token supply was distributed through a combination of private sales, public auctions, team/foundation allocations, and a large community fund. As of the launch and later, allocations were as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Allocation (SOL)
|% of Initial Supply
|Lock-up/Vesting
|Seed Round Investors
|~16.23 million
|~3.25%
|Yes
|Founding Sale
|~12.47 million
|~2.50%
|Yes
|Validator Sale
|~13.33 million
|~2.67%
|Yes
|Strategic Sale
|~64.43 million
|~12.89%
|Yes
|Coinlist Auction Sale
|~25.54 million
|~5.12%
|Yes
|Team
|~63.95 million
|~12.79%
|50% unlocked at TGE, rest monthly over 24 months
|Solana Foundation
|~52.30 million
|~10.46%
|Staged
|Community Reserve Fund
|~194.45 million
|~38.89%
|Staged
|FTX/Alameda Estate
|(varied)
|(see below)
|Yes
- Note: These numbers are based on initial allocations and may vary as tokens are unlocked or transferred over time.
Major Unlock Schedules and Market Impact
- Monthly Linear Unlocks: Key allocations, especially to Alameda, FTX, and others, followed monthly linear unlocks starting from 2021, extending through 2028.
- Large Unlock Events in 2025: Major batches (e.g., ~69 million SOL slated for March and May 2025) will fully unlock, potentially impacting liquidity.
- Team & Foundation: 50% of founders' tokens unlocked at launch, with the rest vesting monthly over two years.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SOL serves as the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem, underpinning various vital activities:
1. Transaction Fees
- All on-chain transactions and smart contract executions are paid in SOL.
- Transaction fees consist of a base fee (per signature) and a dynamic fee based on computing resources.
- “Prioritization fees” can be added to speed up transaction processing.
2. Staking and Network Security
- Token holders can stake SOL directly (as validators) or delegate to existing validators.
- Staking is rewarded via inflationary issuance and a share of transaction fees.
- Validators can set their own commission rates.
3. Ecosystem Incentives
- Grants, hackathons, and bug bounties are paid in SOL.
- Solana Foundation runs multiple programs (e.g., AI grants) that pay out in SOL.
- Stake pools allow for decentralized staking management.
4. Governance
- Solana's governance is validator-centric; validators initiate on-chain votes through vote-escrowed tokens (not direct SOL voting).
- Community and ecosystem proposals (feature upgrades, treasury spend, etc.) are implemented via validator consensus.
Lock-up Mechanism and Unlocking Schedule
- Seed/Strategic/Team Investors: Subject to multi-year vesting with varying cliffs and linear monthly unlocks.
- Foundation/Community Fund: The foundation committed to not distributing more than 8 million SOL/month for the end of 2020; unlocks are managed to avoid major market shocks.
- FTX/Alameda/Other Parties: Some tokens remained locked for years, with linear monthly or periodic full unlocks scheduled through 2028.
- Major Unlocks:
- 645,000 SOL/month (from 2021–2027) from foundation deals.
- 7.5 million SOL in March 2025 and 61.85 million SOL in May 2025 (from agreements with Alameda/FTX) will fully unlock in one batch, representing significant supply shocks.
Circulating Supply and Staking
- As of late 2022, ~77% of all available SOL was staked.
- Market dynamics are influenced by staking, as unstaked supply increases or decreases liquidity in the markets. For example, a ~24% increase in unstaked supply was anticipated during the FTX meltdown event.
- Staking rewards and validator yields draw from both inflation and fees.
Summary Table: Key SOL Tokenomics Aspects
|Aspect
|Detail
|Issuance
|8% initial inflation, -15% disinflation per year, long-term steady at 1.5%
|Allocation
|Team/foundation: ~23%, Community Fund: ~39%, Sales/Investors: ~38%, strict vesting/lockups
|Incentives
|Staking, validator yields, transaction fee burns, bug bounties, ecosystem grants
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, rewards, governance (validators), decentralized programs
|Lock-ups
|Multi-year linear unlocks, major cliffs (2025 and beyond), foundation supply throttling
|Unlock Timeline
|Monthly linear (2021–2028), major full unlocks in 2025 and 2028
Closing Thoughts
Solana’s tokenomics were designed for robust network security, gradual decentralization, and sustainable ecosystem growth:
- The staged, multi-year unlock mechanism with occasional large supply cliffs (notably in 2025) aims to limit immediate sell pressure.
- The inflation schedule and fee-burning reduce long-term dilution and anchor staking incentives.
- High staking rates secure the network and dilute speculative trading supply.
- Community and developer grants keep ecosystem incentives aligned with Solana’s growth.
Potential risks include volatility during large unlock events and changes in staking participation which could impact yields and network security. Overall, Solana’s approach balances rapid early capital deployment with sustained, incentive-aligned growth.
Tokenomics của Solana (SOL): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Solana (SOL) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token SOL tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token SOL có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của SOL, hãy khám phá giá token SOL theo thời gian thực!
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.