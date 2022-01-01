Tokenomics của TONCOIN (TON)
Thông tin TONCOIN (TON)
Ngoài việc xử lý hàng triệu giao dịch mỗi giây, hệ sinh thái dựa trên blockchain TON có tất cả các cơ hội để tạo ra một Internet Web3.0 đích thực với lưu trữ phi tập trung, mạng ẩn danh, DNS, thanh toán tức thì và các dịch vụ phi tập trung khác nhau.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá TONCOIN (TON)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá TONCOIN (TON), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của TONCOIN (TON)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token TON. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Toncoin (TON) is the native utility token of The Open Network, designed to power its ecosystem through a well-structured economic system. Below is a comprehensive analysis of TON’s token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, lockup mechanisms, and unlocking timelines.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Pre-Mine: At its June 2020 launch, 4.92 billion TON (about 96.66% of the total supply at the time) were pre-mined and allocated to "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. Early users could mine these tokens by solving computational puzzles. By June 2022, the POW Giver pools were fully depleted.
- Inflation: TON operates under a modest inflationary model. The total token supply as of November 2023 sits at approximately 5.09 billion TON, up from the initial 5 billion, reflecting an annual inflation rate of 0.60%. This equates to progressive minting through block creation, with new tokens awarded to validators as emissions.
- Block Subsidies: Each masterchain block produces a 1.7 TON subsidy; each basechain block, 1 TON. These rewards (summed into a pool of ~40,000 TON per validation cycle) are distributed to validators, incentivizing ongoing network security and participation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The overwhelming majority (over 96%) was initially funneled through POW mining, after which tokens entered user and community circulation.
- Current Supply Breakdown: As of late 2023, the largest holders are a small number of wallets—top 10 addresses collectively hold about 63% of total supply, with individual wallets holding anywhere from 2% to 26%+.
- Staking and Validator Pools: TON is used as collateral by validators and nominators (those with a minimum of 10,000 TON can participate), further distributing tokens into the network’s core infrastructure participants.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
TON’s economic utility is multifaceted:
- Transaction Fees: TON is required to pay network gas/transaction fees, which are fundamental to all on-chain activity.
- Block Rewards: Validators and nominators earn TON by supporting the network via staking and block production.
- Ecosystem Utility: TON may be employed in decentralized applications, DeFi, governance (should the protocol activate on-chain voting), and as an incentive in various dApps.
- Slashing Penalties: Validators can lose a portion of staked TON for malicious behaviors (fined 101 TON after due process), providing a strong deterrent against misbehavior.
4. Lockup Mechanisms and Unlocking Timeline
- Genesis Lockup/POW Mining: The majority of supply was subject to functional "lockup" in the POW Givers until mined out, which concluded by June 2022.
- No Formal Vesting Schedules for Investors/Team: Public disclosures do not indicate structured vesting or lockup schedules post-POW, as token allocations primarily relied on mining rather than direct sales or pre-allocated team/investor tranches, unlike other L1s.
- Validator Staking Lockup: Users staking TON (to operate/nominate validators) must lock their tokens, which are only unlocked upon ending participation or if slashed.
- Ongoing Emission Unlock: The only continual "unlock" is via network inflation; roughly 0.6% of total supply is progressively minted and distributed annually to staking participants.
5. Unlocking Time and Supply Expansion
- Historical Unlock: Major token issuance was effectively unlocked between 2020–2022 via POW Giver smart contracts.
- Future Supply Increase: From 2023 onward, all increases to circulating supply come from validator rewards associated with inflation, at a steady rate.
- No Known Cliff/Vesting Release: Unlike most projects, there are no public cliff unlocks or vesting expiration events creating supply overhangs.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Pre-mined 4.92B (96.6%) via POW; ongoing inflation (0.6%/yr)
|Allocation
|Initially mined; concentration in large wallets; validator stake
|Usage/Incentives
|Fees, staking rewards, dApp utility, slashing penalties
|Lockup
|POW Giver mining period (2020–2022); validator staking lockup
|Unlocking
|Full POW unlock by 2022; ongoing minor emission to validators
Final Analysis
Toncoin’s economics are somewhat unique among major L1 blockchains. The initial near-total pre-mine through public mining contracts created wide—even if sometimes concentrated—open-market access. Subsequent supply growth is both slow and predictable due to modest inflation, which rewards the validator set and participants in staking.
-
Strengths:
- Predictable, low inflation.
- No significant cliff unlocks or vesting risks post-2022.
- Skew toward community/POW-based initial distribution.
-
Risks/Weaknesses:
- Significant supply concentration in a small set of wallets.
- Limited transparency on original wallet owners and provenance.
- No formalized vesting for founders/team—reliance on social trust.
-
Strategic Implications:
- Token holders face limited near-term dilution beyond staking emissions.
- Supply concentration—while not unusual in young L1s—warrants ongoing scrutiny for governance centralization or exchange liquidity shocks.
Toncoin’s approach emphasizes validator and user participation, ecosystem utility, and slow, steady growth—though centralization risks bear ongoing monitoring.
Tokenomics của TONCOIN (TON): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của TONCOIN (TON) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token TON tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token TON có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của TON, hãy khám phá giá token TON theo thời gian thực!
