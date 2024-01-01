You can find more information about GoSleep history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

GoSleep is a Web3 sleep tracking and healthy living reward app built in the Arbitrum ecosystem. It aims to motivate users to pursue a healthy lifestyle and provides personalized advice on sleep patterns to help them gradually develop healthy sleeping habits. GoSleep has secured 2 million USD in funding, led by Foresight Ventures, and with participation from CCC Capital, Amber Group, SevenX Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, and Gate Labs.