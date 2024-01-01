mexc
GoSleep is a Web3 sleep tracking and healthy living reward app built in the Arbitrum ecosystem. It aims to motivate users to pursue a healthy lifestyle and provides personalized advice on sleep patterns to help them gradually develop healthy sleeping habits. GoSleep has secured 2 million USD in funding, led by Foresight Ventures, and with participation from CCC Capital, Amber Group, SevenX Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, and Gate Labs.
ZZZ Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GoSleep (ZZZ) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GoSleep to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenZZZ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZZZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply600,000,000
