ZZ | ZZ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZZ Quick Project Information
ZigZag is a native, easy-to-use, reliable, fully secure and low fee Decentralized Exchange built on ZK Rollups.You can find more information about ZZ history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZZ Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZZ (ZZ) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZZ
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZZ or access MEXC ZZ and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZZ to gain higher income. Trade ZZ futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZZ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000