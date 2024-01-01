Zyberswap | Zyb Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Zyberswap Quick Project Information
Zyberswap is one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) with an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Arbitrum blockchain. Compared to its competitors, Zyberswap allows the swapping of crypto assets with the lowest fees! Rewards from Staking and Yield Farming are among the most lucrative in the entire Arbitrum ecosystem. Additionally, Zyberswap aims to fully involve its users in decision-making. All major changes are decided via Governance Voting!
Zyb Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenZYB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZYB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,000,000