ZPAY | ZPAY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZPAY Quick Project Information
ZoidPay is a crypto liquidity platform enabling instant card issuance for purchases at any merchant & driving adoption to web 3.0 financial services.You can find more information about ZPAY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZPAY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZPAY (ZPAY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZPAY
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZPAY or access MEXC ZPAY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZPAY to gain higher income. Trade ZPAY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZPAY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZPAY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply700,000,000