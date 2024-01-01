ZkPEPE | ZKPEPE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZkPEPE Quick Project Information
zkPEPE combines the viral and playful nature of memecoin with a genuine purpose. It‘s not just about fun; it’s about creating value for users. zkpepe offers rewards and incentives to token holders. by holding zkpepe, users can participate in the growth of the ecosystem and capture value within it.You can find more information about ZkPEPE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZKPEPE Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenZKPEPE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZKPEPE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000