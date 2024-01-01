ZINU | ZINU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZINU Quick Project Information
Zombie Inu is going to be featured in his very own Play-to-Earn NFT video game. There are 10,000 unique Gen 0 NFT avatars, and over 200 assets paired with 6 traits, randomly generated on the blockchain.You can find more information about ZINU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZINU Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZINU (ZINU) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZINU
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZINU or access MEXC ZINU and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZINU to gain higher income. Trade ZINU futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZINU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZINU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply999,363,115