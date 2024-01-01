You can find more information about YURI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

YURI AI is an API-integrated gaming eco-protocol that is based on ChatGPT. It allows users to, via the API, log into all ecosystems embedded in the platform with a single click. YURI AI aims to enable users to entertain themselves more efficiently through AI and Game while gaining profits in doing so. $Yuri is the native governance token of Yuri ecology.