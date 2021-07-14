You can find more information about YLDY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Yieldly has built the world’s first and only DeFi suite on Algorand. Yieldly is delivering its mission to create the next-generation DeFi ecosystem; one which enables the lightest and fastest digital asset exchange, accessible across all chains. To date, Yieldly has released market-leading staking pools, no-loss lottery, and world-first ALGO-ETH bridge. Users can trade faster, earn high rewards with lower fees, and benefit from more security than any other protocol.