Yieldification | YDF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Yieldification Quick Project Information
Yieldification is a real yield NFT utility DeFi protocol offering up to 150% APRs using brand new (and actually useful) integration between ERC-20 fungible tokens and NFTs as certificates of deposit/stake receipts.You can find more information about Yieldification history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
YDF Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenYDF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenYDF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply440,541,875