Yieldification Quick Project Information

Yieldification is a real yield NFT utility DeFi protocol offering up to 150% APRs using brand new (and actually useful) integration between ERC-20 fungible tokens and NFTs as certificates of deposit/stake receipts.
You can find more information about Yieldification history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

YDF Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Yieldification (YDF) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade YDF on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Yieldification or access MEXC YDF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Yieldification to gain higher income. Trade YDF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
