YouSUI is an "All-in-One" platform that runs on the Sui Blockchain, including DEX, Launchpad, NFT Marketplace and Bridge. It has plans for cross-chain compatibility and scalability beyond Sui. In addition, YouSUI will provide incubation and technical support for game and blockchain projects that are planning or oriented to transition to the Sui ecosystem.You can find more information about XUI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenXUI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXUI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000