YouSUI is an "All-in-One" platform that runs on the Sui Blockchain, including DEX, Launchpad, NFT Marketplace and Bridge. It has plans for cross-chain compatibility and scalability beyond Sui. In addition, YouSUI will provide incubation and technical support for game and blockchain projects that are planning or oriented to transition to the Sui ecosystem.