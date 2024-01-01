You can find more information about Xchange history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Xchange.tech is the world's first SocialGameFi social application. It combines the world's largest X social platform with the Web3 creator economy model to create a new Web3 fusion of social and gaming, ushering in a true SocialFi revolution! It not only blends elements of SocialFi and SocialGame but also offers an unprecedented experience for interaction and value realization between KOL (Key Opinion Leaders) and fans.