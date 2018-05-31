XMax | XMX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XMax Quick Project Information
XMX is “World's First Computing Power Token” with massive hash rate power designated to empower ordinary users by sharing its computing equipment and technology. Within the ecosystem, all users can easily access their digital asset original accumulation and achieve efficient asset configuration. It is also the first network based on the autonomous community with a new-computing ecosystem that is fair, transparent, multi-beneficial, and unalterable.You can find more information about XMax history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XMX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XMax (XMX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XMX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XMax or access MEXC XMX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XMax to gain higher income. Trade XMX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXMX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token小夢想
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-05-31
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.00286 USDT
Max Supply30,000,000,000