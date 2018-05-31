You can find more information about XMax history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

XMX is “World's First Computing Power Token” with massive hash rate power designated to empower ordinary users by sharing its computing equipment and technology. Within the ecosystem, all users can easily access their digital asset original accumulation and achieve efficient asset configuration. It is also the first network based on the autonomous community with a new-computing ecosystem that is fair, transparent, multi-beneficial, and unalterable.