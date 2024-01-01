WWY | WWY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
WWY Quick Project Information
$WWY is the native token of WeWay's ecosystem and serves as a cornerstone of our commitment to revolutionize finance in the Web3 era.
$WWY is a utility token that enables the access to various services and opportunities within WeWay's ecosystem. $WWY is a symbol of innovation and collaboration, and embodies WeWay's mission of building a strong, interconnected DeFi space.You can find more information about WWY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WWY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold WWY (WWY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WWY
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy WWY or access MEXC WWY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on WWY to gain higher income. Trade WWY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWWY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWWY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,999,999,999