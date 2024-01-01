You can find more information about WWY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

$WWY is the native token of WeWay's ecosystem and serves as a cornerstone of our commitment to revolutionize finance in the Web3 era. $WWY is a utility token that enables the access to various services and opportunities within WeWay's ecosystem. $WWY is a symbol of innovation and collaboration, and embodies WeWay's mission of building a strong, interconnected DeFi space.