WeSendit Quick Project Information

WeSendit is the first Web3 file transfer & storage service aggregator platform that connects the people, businesses and data of today with the Web3 world of tomorrow. Its service includes but not limited to decentralized file storage solutions, end-to-end file encryption transfers, branding services and paid downloadable links. The WeSendit token isn’t just a cryptocurrency; it’s a utility key to unlock a world of advantages within the Web3 ecosystem.
You can find more information about WeSendit history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

WSI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold WeSendit (WSI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on WeSendit to gain higher income. Trade WSI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWSI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWSI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,500,000,000
