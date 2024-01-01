You can find more information about WeSendit history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

WeSendit is the first Web3 file transfer & storage service aggregator platform that connects the people, businesses and data of today with the Web3 world of tomorrow. Its service includes but not limited to decentralized file storage solutions, end-to-end file encryption transfers, branding services and paid downloadable links. The WeSendit token isn’t just a cryptocurrency; it’s a utility key to unlock a world of advantages within the Web3 ecosystem.