WALL STREET BABY | WSB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
WALL STREET BABY Quick Project Information
Wall Street Baby is a memecoin by and for the Wall Street Bets community. The original Wall Street Bets logo was created for educational by a third party and later used in the infamous Wall Street Bets reddit page. WSB is here to honor their creativity and everlasting memes.You can find more information about WALL STREET BABY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WSB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold WALL STREET BABY (WSB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WSB
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy WALL STREET BABY or access MEXC WSB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on WALL STREET BABY to gain higher income. Trade WSB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWSB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWSB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000