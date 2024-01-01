Wooooo Coin | WOOOOO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Wooooo Coin Quick Project Information
Welcome to Wooooo! Coin , a memecoin on Ethereum, where simplicity meets the thrill of the crypto world. It's not that complex, it's all about embracing the essence of fun and flair.You can find more information about Wooooo Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WOOOOO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Wooooo Coin (WOOOOO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WOOOOO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Wooooo Coin or access MEXC WOOOOO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Wooooo Coin to gain higher income. Trade WOOOOO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWOOOOO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWOOOOO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000