World Football1 | WOFO1 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
World Football1 Quick Project Information
WoFo1 offers a unique player development program using Blockchain where aspiring footballers can showcase their talents to a global audience. It is designed to create a bridge between football fans, players, and clubs, allowing them to engage in a unique and transparent ecosystem.You can find more information about World Football1 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WOFO1 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold World Football1 (WOFO1) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WOFO1
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy World Football1 or access MEXC WOFO1 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on World Football1 to gain higher income. Trade WOFO1 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWOFO1
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWOFO1
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply40,000,000,000