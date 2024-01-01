mexc
The WebMingle ecosystem uses technologies such as blockchain, distributed network, and asymmetric encryption to provide a series of distributed services, such as automatic proxy services, multi-layer anonymous networks, IM instant messaging, pollution-free DNS resolution, and even CDN content accelerated distribution, and DDoS defense, etc.
You can find more information about Web Mingle history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Web Mingle (WMI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WMI on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Web Mingle or access MEXC WMI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Web Mingle to gain higher income. Trade WMI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWMI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWMI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000
