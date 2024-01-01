You can find more information about Wrapped JAXNET history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value. WJXN is a Layer-2 version of JXN, a utility token of Jax.Network, which allows everyone to get JXN at the lowest price and receive a higher ROI in the future.