Axelar | WAXL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Axelar Quick Project Information
Axelar is the universal overlay network, securely connecting all blockchain ecosystems, applications, assets and users to deliver Web3 interoperability. It is a full-stack decentralized transport layer, meeting growing demand for cross-chain services with maximum blockchain security and composability.You can find more information about Axelar history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
WAXL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenWAXL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWAXL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000