mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

VUZZ | VUZZ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

VUZZ Quick Project Information

VuzzMind aims to democratize artificial intelligence by providing a user-friendly environment for effortlessly creating AI models tailored to individual needs. Offering versatile tools within its ecosystem, VuzzMind enables users, regardless of expertise, to explore and engage in AI innovation. The Innovation Hub fosters collaboration, allowing ideas to flourish in a vibrant community.
You can find more information about VUZZ history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

VUZZ Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold VUZZ (VUZZ) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VUZZ on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy VUZZ or access MEXC VUZZ and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on VUZZ to gain higher income. Trade VUZZ futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVUZZ
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenVUZZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
VUZZ Price CalculatorHow to buy VUZZ

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM