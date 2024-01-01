Veritise | VTS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Veritise Quick Project Information
Veritise provides services for product, identity and digital content authenticity as well as task management software with built in track and tracing of each event.You can find more information about Veritise history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VTS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Veritise (VTS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VTS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Veritise or access MEXC VTS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Veritise to gain higher income. Trade VTS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVTS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVTS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply