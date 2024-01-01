Viridis Network | VRD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Viridis Network Quick Project Information
Viridis Network is a groundbreaking blockchain platform that integrates accessible carbon credits into decentralized finance, fostering sustainability and innovation to combat climate change.You can find more information about Viridis Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
VRD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Viridis Network (VRD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VRD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Viridis Network or access MEXC VRD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Viridis Network to gain higher income. Trade VRD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVRD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVRD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000