You can find more information about VINU Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

VINU Network is the blockchain hub for real-virtual unmanned stores. It has an intricate infrastructure of hundreds of unmanned stores and chains all around Europe and Asia, and these stores will link directly to ones within the VINU SPACE, VINU Network's own virtual platform, allowing users to be able to claim ownership and operation rights to these stores, even with a small capital.