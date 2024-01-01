mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

VINU Network | VNN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

VINU Network Quick Project Information

VINU Network is the blockchain hub for real-virtual unmanned stores. It has an intricate infrastructure of hundreds of unmanned stores and chains all around Europe and Asia, and these stores will link directly to ones within the VINU SPACE, VINU Network's own virtual platform, allowing users to be able to claim ownership and operation rights to these stores, even with a small capital.
You can find more information about VINU Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

VNN Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold VINU Network (VNN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VNN on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy VINU Network or access MEXC VNN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on VINU Network to gain higher income. Trade VNN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVNN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVNN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000
VNN Price CalculatorHow to buy VINU Network

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM