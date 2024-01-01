mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

VIM | VIZ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

VIM Quick Project Information

VIM is a Quest to Earn project based on Social Media. For Creators who wish to be KOLs in VIM (we call them Zimmer) to enter the market smoothly, ecosystem participants (we call them Vimmer) can increase revenue through the production of quests or viral content that analyzes their content. Although there is already a similar old, fake tool in the current Web2 market, and the size of this market is measured at $3.75B, it emphasizes transparency, and a normal platform has not yet emerged in the industry. Through the roadmap leading to Social Media Academy -> Content creation -> Social Media E-commerce, we will establish an ecosystem in this area and secure a pool of diverse Social Media users. Designed like a game-fi, VIM’s ecosystem includes various incineration routines on our tokens and usage of VIZ token, as well as various decision making processes through DAO.
You can find more information about VIM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

VIZ Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold VIM (VIZ) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade VIZ on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy VIM or access MEXC VIZ and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on VIM to gain higher income. Trade VIZ futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenVIZ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenVIZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000
VIZ Price CalculatorHow to buy VIM

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM