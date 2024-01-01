You can find more information about VIXCO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

VIXCO is an ERC20 token issued on the Ethereum blockchain network, and it is a utility token that can be exchanged with Point tokens used on the VIXCO platform. The VIXCO platform provides payment, digital marketing, CRM services, and additional services to merchants and customers based on a Staking-based token economy.