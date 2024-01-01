Pax Dollar | USDP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pax Dollar Quick Project Information
Founded in September of 2018, Pax Dollar is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are designed to minimize the volatility of the price of the stablecoin, relative to a certain stable asset or a basket of assets. A stablecoin can be pegged to a cryptocurrency or flat money. In some cases, it can even be traded for commodities. Pax Dollar offers the advantage of transacting with blockchain assets through minimized price risk. The Pax Dollar tokens (USDP) are issued as ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 through the USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts.You can find more information about Pax Dollar history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
USDP Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenUSDP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUSDP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply