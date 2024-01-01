Register Now

Unbound Finance is the first-ever debt-free liquidity provision system. Unbound achieves this by building a derivative layer on top of Automated Market Makers (AMMs) such as Uniswap, Balancer, Mooniswap, Bancor, Curve.fi, etc, unlocking locked liquidity from existing AMM pools and giving loans on existing Liquidity Pool Tokens (LPTs) as collateral.

English name of the token UNB

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token UNB

Deposit Status Cannot be deposited

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price