TV | TV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TV Quick Project Information
TrollVerse is a meme coin on the Solana chain.You can find more information about TV history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TV Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TV (TV) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TV
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TV or access MEXC TV and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TV to gain higher income. Trade TV futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTV
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenTV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply210,000,000,000