TalkSync | TSN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TalkSync Quick Project Information
TalkSync is a revolutionary social communication platform based on CryptoNote anonymity technology and is committed to protecting user privacy and security. Through a unique untraceable encrypted email system and blockchain-based deposit mechanism, TalkSync provides users with instant privacy-protecting transaction processing and untraceable encrypted messaging around the world.You can find more information about TalkSync history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TSN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TalkSync (TSN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TSN
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TalkSync or access MEXC TSN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TalkSync to gain higher income. Trade TSN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTSN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTSN
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,999,000,000,000,000