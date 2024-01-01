TourismX Token | Trmx Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TourismX Token Quick Project Information
TourismX Project, supported by the renowned World Tourism Forum Institute and World Tourism Fund & Investment (WTFI) Holding is a revolutionary idea and innovative financing system where the Project will generate funds through TRMX Token and then will invest these funds into carefully selected promising Tourism projects across the globe. Once these projects become profitable in total, a part of the profit (up to 50%) will be used to buy back TRMX Tokens from the market to be locked in Treasury, decreasing the number of tokens in circulation and aiming to positively impact the price of the TRMX Token.You can find more information about TourismX Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Trmx Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TourismX Token (Trmx) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Trmx
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TourismX Token or access MEXC Trmx and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TourismX Token to gain higher income. Trade Trmx futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTRMX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTRMX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000