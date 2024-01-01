You can find more information about Triall history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Triall offers a fully operational software platform for clinical trials. Since 2018, Triall has been spearheading the implementation of decentralised and privacy-enhancing technologies in clinical research, working together with expert organisations such as Mayo Clinic and innovating on top of a platform that has been used in over 8,000 clinical trials worldwide. Powered by its utility token TRL, Triall is gradually building towards a federated data ecosystem that offers a platform for advanced analytics and AI while facilitating fair data exchange between researchers, patients, and the many other parties that contribute to clinical research.