TiFi is a decentralized e-commerce platform that allows on-chain assets to directly exchange with real-world products.You can find more information about TIFI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TIFI (TIFI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TIFI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TIFI or access MEXC TIFI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TIFI to gain higher income. Trade TIFI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTIFI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenTIFI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000,000