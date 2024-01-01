TF | TF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TF Quick Project Information
The new Play2Earn game that everyone is talking about is getting your turtle egg and start racing to make real money.You can find more information about TF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TF Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TF (TF) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TF
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TF or access MEXC TF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TF to gain higher income. Trade TF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTF
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000