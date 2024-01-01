TECH | TECH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TECH Quick Project Information
A fair launched Avalanche Community meme coin.You can find more information about TECH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TECH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TECH (TECH) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TECH
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TECH or access MEXC TECH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TECH to gain higher income. Trade TECH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTECH
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,420,000,000