TAPROOT Quick Project Information

Taproot Exchange is the TAP20 token asset issuance platform based on the Taproot assets protocol, the first to support the issuance, transfer and trading of Taproot assets of different types and on different chains on the platform. In the future, Taproot Exchange will be developed into a professional Taproot Assets derivatives trading market.
English name of the tokenTAPROOT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenTAPROOT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
