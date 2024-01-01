TAPROOT | TAPROOT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TAPROOT Quick Project Information
Taproot Exchange is the TAP20 token asset issuance platform based on the Taproot assets protocol, the first to support the issuance, transfer and trading of Taproot assets of different types and on different chains on the platform.
In the future, Taproot Exchange will be developed into a professional Taproot Assets derivatives trading market.You can find more information about TAPROOT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TAPROOT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTAPROOT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenTAPROOT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000